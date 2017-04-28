Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 66.26%. The firm earned $53.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.38%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

