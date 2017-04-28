Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) traded down 1.60% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,087 shares. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, insider John E. Bezzant sold 7,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $313,511.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $110,124.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

