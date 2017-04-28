Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business earned $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.87 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 42.78%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management updated its Q2 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) traded down 1.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,087 shares. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

In related news, insider Miles Cortez sold 2,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $130,192.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $110,124.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $1,021,029. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 85.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $35,112,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

