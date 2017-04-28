Aon plc Class A (AON) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.21

News articles about Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aon plc Class A earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) opened at 120.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.01. Aon plc Class A has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $121.05.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 12.01%. Aon plc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc Class A will post $6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Aon plc Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aon plc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Langen Mcalenn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Aon plc Class A to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Aon plc Class A from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Lieb sold 16,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,956,749.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 48,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $5,661,522.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,380,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,899 shares of company stock worth $67,719,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

