Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

Press coverage about Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Annaly Capital Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $11.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) traded down 1.50% on Friday, hitting $11.81. 13,209,777 shares of the company traded hands. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 1,090.91%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

