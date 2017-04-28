AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the mining company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) opened at 11.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of -1.31. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0992 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.96 to $12.43 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

In other news, Director Matti Talikka sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Also, insider David Loveys sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $203,750.00.

About AngloGold Ashanti Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

