AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AU. Bank of America Corp raised AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) traded up 0.490% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.285. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,138 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.233 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0992 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider David Loveys sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. Also, insider Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 178.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 24,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

