Insider Selling: AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,350,000 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Gp, Ll sold 2,350,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $37,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) traded up 0.98% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 102,608 shares. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $567.52 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company earned $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,051,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 255,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,140,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 457.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 879,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 721,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 141,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

