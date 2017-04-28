Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) opened at 27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.97 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

In related news, VP H Marty Nordlund sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $783,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 573,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 303,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,337,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after buying an additional 132,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 52.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 45,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

