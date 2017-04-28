Analysts Set Vernalis plc (VER) Price Target at $46.80

Shares of Vernalis plc (LON:VER) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.80 ($0.60).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. N+1 Singer dropped their target price on shares of Vernalis plc from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 28 ($0.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of Vernalis plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 29 ($0.37) target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vernalis plc from GBX 31 ($0.40) to GBX 29 ($0.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.83) target price on shares of Vernalis plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.13) target price on shares of Vernalis plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Vernalis plc (LON:VER) traded up 0.000% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 19.875. 319,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vernalis plc has a one year low of GBX 19.58 and a one year high of GBX 50.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.12. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 104.61 million.

About Vernalis plc

Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders.

