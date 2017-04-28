United Technologies Co. (UTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.123% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.926. 3,492,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.89 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.439 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business earned $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Technologies will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In related news, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $246,104.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 37,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $4,253,579.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,278 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,497 shares of company stock worth $4,982,862 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 47,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in United Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 514,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after buying an additional 41,544 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

