Analysts Set TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Target Price at $85.10

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Instinet lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $80.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) traded down 0.42% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,615 shares. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company earned $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 15,571 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $1,201,146.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,806.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Macmillan sold 21,180 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $1,662,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,682,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,377. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TJX Companies by 419.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 332,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 268,374 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 274,625 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

