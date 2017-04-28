Analysts Set T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Price Target at $64.71

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. 3,814,203 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm earned $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,917,314.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

