Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Splunk Inc (SPLK) Price Target at $71.26” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-splunk-inc-splk-price-target-at-71-26.html.

Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded down 0.45% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,248 shares. Splunk has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $66.46. The firm’s market cap is $8.89 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.15 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 41.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $7,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,017,872.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 14,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $919,226.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,619,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,046 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,147 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Splunk by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Splunk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Splunk by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Splunk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.