Analysts Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) PT at $95.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. 269,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $98.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm earned $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

