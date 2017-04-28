Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-sandstorm-gold-ltd-ssl-pt-at-7-64-updated.html.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,779 shares. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $714.08 million and a PE ratio of 27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.