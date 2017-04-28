Analysts Set RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) PT at $599.45

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.45 ($7.66).

Several research firms have weighed in on RSA. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 695 ($8.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 633 ($8.09) to GBX 635 ($8.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 680 ($8.69) to GBX 690 ($8.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.48) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.63) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 596.00. 3,340,992 shares of the company were exchanged. RSA Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 425.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 617.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.00 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 589.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 571.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

RSA Insurance Group plc Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.

