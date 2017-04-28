Analysts Set Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) PT at $22.70

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc decreased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $28.00 target price on Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 79.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 152,839 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at $4,720,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 228.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 827,394 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded down 0.32% on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,389 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $22.46.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

