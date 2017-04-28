Analysts Set NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) PT at $30.80

Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of NxStage Medical in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on NxStage Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NxStage Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of NxStage Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 16,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $449,532.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,881.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Towse sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $117,304.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,637 shares in the company, valued at $808,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,277 shares of company stock worth $5,323,225. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTM. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 376,135 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The stock’s market cap is $1.95 billion. NxStage Medical has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.82 million. NxStage Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. It operates through three segments. The System One segment includes revenues from the sale and rental of the System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment and the sale of disposable products in the home and critical care markets.

