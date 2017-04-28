Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Receives $140.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.73.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 17th. FBR & Co increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $147,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $724,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $50,333,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Netflix by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,958,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $193,030,000 after buying an additional 117,557 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Netflix by 56.2% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Netflix by 60.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 153.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29. Netflix has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $153.52. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

