Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Target Price at $56.55

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) traded up 2.39% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,219 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.96. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $2.29. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $94,857.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $152,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,725.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,013. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 87.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 242,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Target Price at $56.55” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-molina-healthcare-inc-moh-target-price-at-56-55.html.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.