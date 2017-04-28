Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (LII) PT at $166.75” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-lennox-international-inc-lii-pt-at-166-75.html.

In other Lennox International news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 28,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $4,886,751.87. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,876,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry L. Johnston sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $914,646.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,929.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,931 shares of company stock worth $11,484,116. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 656.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) traded down 1.71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.39. The stock had a trading volume of 468,047 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.37. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Lennox International had a return on equity of 6,021.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post $7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.