Land Securities Group plc (LAND) Receives GBX 1,088.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,088.77 ($13.92).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Land Securities Group plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,238 ($15.83) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.36) target price on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,039 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,741 ($25,237.79). Also, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £62,520 ($79,928.41).

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) traded down 1.07% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1106.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,702 shares. Land Securities Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 810.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,211.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 8.74 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,073.00 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,029.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 8.95 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-land-securities-group-plc-land-price-target-at-1088-77-updated.html.

About Land Securities Group plc

Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Retail Portfolio and the London Portfolio. The Company’s Retail Portfolio includes all the shopping centers and shops (excluding central London shops), hotels and leisure assets, and retail warehouse properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.