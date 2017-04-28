Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 653 ($8.35).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 489 ($6.25) to GBX 530 ($6.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 651 ($8.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.08) target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.05) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stockdale Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.57) target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.82), for a total transaction of £32,588.70 ($41,662.87). Also, insider Michael George Dawson bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 693 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £49,896 ($63,789.31).
Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) opened at 682.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.36 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 686.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 687.40. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 467.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 775.00.
About Lancashire Holdings Limited
Lancashire Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity, through its subsidiaries, is the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lloyd’s. It underwrites worldwide, insurance and reinsurance contracts that transfer insurance risk, including risks exposed to both natural and man-made catastrophes.
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.