Analysts Set Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Target Price at $8.02

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.02.

KERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 744,629 shares. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $637.39 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 584.76% and a negative return on equity of 270.26%. The company earned $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,984 shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $32,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Holmes sold 8,447 shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $39,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $178,810. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,340,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

