International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.96.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Business Machines Corp. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) traded down 0.147% on Tuesday, hitting $160.085. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,724 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.165 and a beta of 0.96. International Business Machines Corp. has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $182.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machines Corp. had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The business earned $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. International Business Machines Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

In related news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $99,675.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 8.7% in the third quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 30.4% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 56.1% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

