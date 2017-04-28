Analysts Set IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) PT at $4.88

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) traded up 3.24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 7,693,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. IAMGOLD Corp has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company earned $252.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. IAMGOLD Corp had a negative net margin of 63.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. IAMGOLD Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Corp will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Corp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,393,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,214,000 after buying an additional 6,787,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Corp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,019,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 1,778,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $18,318,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Corp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,193,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 1,117,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Corp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,192,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD Corp

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

