Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-hub-group-inc-hubg-price-target-at-43-00-updated.html.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) opened at 40.025 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.193 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $893.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.