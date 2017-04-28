Analysts Set Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Price Target at $35.45

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 target price on Honda Motor Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Honda Motor Co from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,584,000. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,224,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 33.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after buying an additional 430,158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co during the third quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 508.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 419,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 350,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,508 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.16. Honda Motor Co has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3,501 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. Honda Motor Co had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $68.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor Co

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

