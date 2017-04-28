Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 269 ($3.44).

HOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining Plc from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 285 ($3.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-hochschild-mining-plc-hoc-target-price-at-258-00-updated.html.

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) traded up 2.00% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255.50. The stock had a trading volume of 838,437 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.30 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.73. Hochschild Mining Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 114.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 327.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Eduardo Hochschild sold 15,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.45), for a total value of £41,850,000 ($53,502,940.42).

About Hochschild Mining Plc

Hochschild Mining plc is engaged in mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It has approximately three operating mines (Arcata, Pallancata and Inmaculada) located in southern Peru and approximately one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina. Its segments include Arcata, Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.