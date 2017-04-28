Newfield Exploration Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NFX)

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Newfield Exploration in a report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company earned $415 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.74 million. Newfield Exploration had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 134.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KLR Group raised their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) opened at 35.04 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.92 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Newfield Exploration has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newfield Exploration by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,404,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,380,000 after buying an additional 359,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Newfield Exploration by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,696,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,655,000 after buying an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Newfield Exploration by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,391,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,915,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. Conatus Capital Management LP boosted its position in Newfield Exploration by 0.4% in the third quarter. Conatus Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,465,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newfield Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $79,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $331,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,817 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kent Wells acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,137.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

