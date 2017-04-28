Brokerages Set ExOne Co (XONE) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XONE shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ExOne in a report on Monday, March 20th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ExOne in a report on Friday, March 17th.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) traded down 1.2117% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.9875. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,077 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $161.21 million. ExOne has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business earned $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExOne will post ($0.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in ExOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ExOne by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in ExOne during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in ExOne during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ExOne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

