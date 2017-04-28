Eversource Energy (ES) Receives $59.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) opened at 59.66 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

In other news, CEO James J. Judge sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $366,114.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,073 shares of company stock worth $16,373,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

