EP Energy Corp (EPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EP Energy Corp (NYSE:EPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

EPE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on EP Energy Corp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EP Energy Corp in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc downgraded EP Energy Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EP Energy Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EP Energy Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in EP Energy Corp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 175,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 83,346 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EP Energy Corp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EP Energy Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in EP Energy Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 103,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in EP Energy Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EP Energy Corp (NYSE:EPE) opened at 4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. EP Energy Corp has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion.

EP Energy Corp (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

About EP Energy Corp

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

