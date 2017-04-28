Analysts Set Domtar Corp (UFS) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Domtar Corp from $38.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Domtar Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $52.00 price target on shares of Domtar Corp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) traded down 5.39% on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 1,018,156 shares of the company were exchanged. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Domtar Corp had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Domtar Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.37%.

In other Domtar Corp news, insider John David Williams sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,278,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Domtar Corp by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,081,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,413,000 after buying an additional 671,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Domtar Corp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $23,553,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Domtar Corp by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 559,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 437,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar Corp by 49.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 165,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar Corp

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

