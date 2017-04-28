Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (DGII) PT at $15.50

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) traded up 0.40% on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 63,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Digi International has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Digi International had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digi International will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Value Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Digi International by 366.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings LP now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Digi International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 50.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Digi International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products.

