DavidsTea Inc (DTEA) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

DTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DavidsTea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of DavidsTea in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) opened at 6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. DavidsTea has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.30.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.74 million. DavidsTea had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DavidsTea will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Harris Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DavidsTea by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. William Harris Investors Inc. now owns 726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 373,827 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DavidsTea during the fourth quarter worth about $6,354,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DavidsTea during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com.

