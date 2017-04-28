Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) traded up 2.295% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.798. 490,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $39.64 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Receives $2.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-bonanza-creek-energy-inc-bcei-pt-at-2-63-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. AidennLair Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 111.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 335,400 shares during the last quarter. Warlander Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,406,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 130,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.