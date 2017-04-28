Shares of Arctic Cat Inc (NASDAQ:ACAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arctic Cat from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arctic Cat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Arctic Cat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Arctic Cat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arctic Cat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-arctic-cat-inc-acat-target-price-at-17-20.html.

Shares of Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Arctic Cat has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Arctic Cat by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 45,654 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Arctic Cat during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arctic Cat by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 351,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arctic Cat by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 93,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arctic Cat by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Arctic Cat Company Profile

Arctic Cat Inc (Arctic Cat) designs, engineers, manufactures and markets snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-highway vehicles (side-by-sides or ROVs), as well as related parts, garments and accessories (PG&A). The Company offers its products under the Arctic Cat and MotorFist brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Cat Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Cat Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.