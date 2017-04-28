Analysts Set Aon plc Class A (AON) Target Price at $123.13

Shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aon plc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,777 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.01. Aon plc Class A has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $121.05.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. Aon plc Class A had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc Class A will post $6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Aon plc Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aon plc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 48,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $5,661,522.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,315 shares in the company, valued at $35,380,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Lieb sold 16,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,956,749.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,899 shares of company stock valued at $67,719,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in Aon plc Class A by 6.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aon plc Class A by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc Class A during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Aon plc Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

