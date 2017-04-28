Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $1.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANTH) PT at $1.38” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-anthera-pharmaceuticals-inc-anth-pt-at-1-38.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals stock. Hilltop Park Associates LLC raised its position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Anthera Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.6% of Hilltop Park Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hilltop Park Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) traded down 8.86% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 6,201,344 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $16.70 million. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current year.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.