Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Target Price at $117.71

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $27,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $342,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $566,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,250 shares of company stock worth $9,417,210 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 961.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.51. 464,377 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $10.00 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $120.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. The business earned $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.32 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.17%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

