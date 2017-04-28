Analysts Set Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AD. Acumen Capital set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 72,694 shares of the stock traded hands. Alaris Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $793.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.03.

In other news, insider Amanda Mai Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$33,705.00. Also, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$45,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $101,445 in the last ninety days.

About Alaris Royalty Corp.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a Canada-based company providing capital to private businesses (individually, a Private Company Partner and collectively the Partners). The Company’s operations consist of investments in private operating entities in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.

