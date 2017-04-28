Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) PT at $41.09

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Vetr raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP Terrence O. Moore sold 157,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $6,265,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Spot Trading L.L.C bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded up 1.48% on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,295 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.17 billion.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,427.79% and a negative return on equity of 58.46%. The firm earned $12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70488.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) PT at $41.09” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-set-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad-pt-at-41-09.html.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.