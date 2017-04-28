Analysts Offer Predictions for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s Q1 2018 Earnings (RPT)

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) – Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) traded down 3.20% on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 772,398 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.28. The firm earned $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.35 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $144,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

