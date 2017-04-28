Brokers Offer Predictions for Concho Resources Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a report released on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 89.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $171.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded down 0.41% on Friday, reaching $126.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,476 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.27. The company’s market capitalization is $18.35 billion. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $110.50 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 43.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,144,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $706,590,000 after buying an additional 1,561,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,185,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,077,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,884,000 after buying an additional 806,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,489,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

