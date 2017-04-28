FY2017 EPS Estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Reduced by Analyst (RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships’ FY2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) opened at 9.66 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc is an agriculture equipment dealer with a network of full-service agriculture and industrial equipment stores across the Canadian Prairie Provinces. The Company operates in two segments: agriculture segment and industrial segment. The agriculture segment primarily includes sales of agricultural equipment, parts and services, and the industrial segment includes sales of industrial equipment, parts and services.

