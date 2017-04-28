Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BOK Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded down 0.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,633 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. BOK Financial has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.90.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $365.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

In related news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $88,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,024.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,925,000 after buying an additional 82,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 601,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,475,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $17,717,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

