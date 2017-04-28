Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 37,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $257.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 617.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 140.8% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 368,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 215,658 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

