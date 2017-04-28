Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) to Post -$1.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.55) and the lowest is ($1.81). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($7.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($6.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($4.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other news, insider Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $215,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $1,081,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,258,730. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) traded up 4.54% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. 534,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company’s market capitalization is $2.52 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

